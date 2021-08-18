'Anxious and scared': ICU doctor lifts the veil on Texas Gov. Abbott's reaction after learning he contracted COVID

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 18 August 2021 11:25 Hits: 7

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), who has been widely criticized for his politicized handling of COVID, has now tested positive for the virus and one doctor is revealing how the government reacted to learning he'd contracted the virus.

According to Huffpost, NBC News analyst, pulmnologist, and intensive care unit (ICU) doctor Vin Gupta is warning Texans to see the governor's diagnosis ss yet another reason to take the virus seriously.

He took to Twitter on Tuesday, August 18 to raise awareness about the stark difference between the COVID battle many ill Texans are facing compared with Abbott's fight against the virus.

Gupta noted the governor actually received "Regeneron's monoclonal antibody treatment despite being fully vaccinated and having no symptoms."

Gupta tweeted, "Quickly getting access to monoclonal antibody therapy when you're the fully vaccinated, asymptomatic Governor of Texas shows just how anxious and scared [Greg Abbott] actually is of a virus that he constantly downplays."

Abbott's positive COVID test comes after months of downplaying the severity of the virus and surge of the Delta variant. In Texas, case numbers and hospitalizations are increasing by the day with some hospitals already at ICU capacity.

Despite those disturbing developments, Abbott has made efforts to ban local governments from enforcing mask mandates.

However, his recent plea to the Texas Health Association indicates that he is well aware of the problems in his state. In the letter, he urged doctors to consider postponing elective procedures as he made a number of suggestions that he hopes will increase hospital capacity.

"I am asking Texas hospitals to take steps to ensure the availability of adequate hospital capacity to care for COVID-19 patients," Abbott wrote. "Among other strategies, hospitals could voluntarily postpone medical procedures for which delay will not result in loss of life or a deterioration in the patient's condition."

Abbott's positive test also came less that 24 hours after he attended a mostly-maskless event in Collin County, Texas which was 'standing room only."

