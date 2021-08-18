The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Natural Gas Prices in Europe Reach New Record High

On Monday morning, natural gas futures for September this year stood at almost $550 per 1,000 cubic meters, but by the end of the day they reached $586.3 per 1,000 cubic meters on the Dutch stock exchange, RIA Novosti agency reports.

The significant price rise is explained by the decision of the Russian company Gazprom to reserve a minimum of additional transit capacity for the Ukrainian gas transportation system, while during the previous months it reserved all the additional capacity of the infrastructure.

The decision may be motivated by the fact that the current commercial conditions are not suitable for Russia, an unnamed Gazprom source told Russian broadcaster RBC. "If there was a favorable offer on the gas pumping tariff, it could be considered," he said.

Gazprom declined to answer RBC's questions about the cost at the auctions of reserving additional capacity for gas transit through Ukraine.

