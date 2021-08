Category: World Published on Wednesday, 18 August 2021 09:38 Hits: 5

The international community is waking up to the harsh truth that once again, it has no clear strategy for dealing with the Islamists and the new reality emerging in Afghanistan.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/afghanistan-is-it-right-to-talk-to-the-taliban-%E2%80%AF/a-58893633?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf