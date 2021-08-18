The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

'A nightmarish night': Syrian neighbourhood in Ankara attacked after deadly fight

'A nightmarish night': Syrian neighbourhood in Ankara attacked after deadly fight On the evening of August 11, about a hundred Turkish men attacked homes and shops belonging to Syrians in the east of the capital, Ankara, which is home to a large Syrian refugee community. The mob gathered to seek revenge after a Turkish teenager died during a fight between Syrians and Turks that broke out in a city park. Our Observers say that the Turkish opposition has created a hostile environment towards the Syrian community. 

