Category: World Published on Wednesday, 18 August 2021 09:54 Hits: 5

As the international community considers whether to recognise the Taliban following Sunday’s fall of Kabul to the Taliban, Afghan First Vice President Amrullah Saleh declared himself the country’s legitimate caretaker from his northern Panjshir Valley stronghold after President Ashraf Ghani fled Afghanistan.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210818-in-panjshir-last-free-region-in-afghanistan-saleh-claims-caretaker-presidency