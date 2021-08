Category: World Published on Wednesday, 18 August 2021 08:29 Hits: 6

Even after a quarter-century of relative peace, the Balkans have yet to achieve the lasting stability that was hoped for when the region's wars were brought to an end. And now that the EU integration process has stalled, one cannot rule out a return of violent conflict.

