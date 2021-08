Category: World Published on Wednesday, 18 August 2021 09:35 Hits: 5

Those most affected by the negative consequences of large-scale industrialized food production must play a vital part in discussing how to transform it. The world therefore needs a people’s Food Systems Summit that aims to end hunger and malnutrition, protect ecosystems, and provide small farmers with a decent livelihood.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/un-summit-will-not-fix-unequal-global-food-system-by-barbara-unmuessig-2021-08