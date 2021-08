Category: World Published on Tuesday, 17 August 2021 22:52 Hits: 5

An Armenian serviceman was wounded in a skirmish along the border with Azerbaijan, the Armenia Defense Ministry said on August 17, a day after Armenia said two of its soldiers were killed as tensions continue to simmer after last year's war over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/armenia-border-skirmish-azerbaijan-/31415413.html