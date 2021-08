Category: World Published on Wednesday, 18 August 2021 03:33 Hits: 6

The first flight chartered by the German government to bring evacuees to Germany has landed in Frankfurt. Further flights are planned to transport more people.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-evacuees-from-afghanistan-land-in-frankfurt/a-58892223?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf