Category: World Published on Wednesday, 18 August 2021 06:42 Hits: 9

Four students were detained over a controversial university motion that praised a man who stabbed a police officer. The arrests were made under the former British colony's national security law.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/four-hong-kong-students-arrested-for-advocating-terrorism/a-58892540?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf