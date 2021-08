Category: World Published on Wednesday, 18 August 2021 07:10 Hits: 9

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia reported a new daily record of 22,242 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday (Aug 18), says the Health Ministry. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/08/18/covid-19-new-record-of-22242-cases-reported-on-wednesday-aug-18