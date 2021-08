Category: World Published on Tuesday, 17 August 2021 11:24 Hits: 2

The unraveling of the effort to build a democratic, secular Afghanistan will pose a far greater threat to the free world than Syria’s meltdown. The Taliban’s absolute power and links to global jihadism will sooner or later threaten US security interests at home and abroad.

