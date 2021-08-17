Rep. Terri Sewell announces John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act at the Edmund Pettus Bridge

Category: World Hits: 6
The key to maintaining our democracy is the right to vote. As forces from the right increase their attempts to disenfranchise us, it is key that we fight even harder to maintain rights that we have fought and died for.
Today, the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, sponsored in the House by Alabama Representative Terri Sewell and in the Senate by Democrat Patrick Leahy of Vermont, was formally introduced by Sewell. She held a press conference in front of the infamous Edmund Pettus Bridge, the site of the brutal Bloody Sunday beatings of civil rights marchers on March 7, 1965.
CBS news in Alabama reported:
“As a native of Selma and the Representative of Alabama’s Civil Rights District I knew there was no place more befitting to announce the introduction of H.R. 4 – The John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act than the Edmund Pettus Bridge,” said Rep. Sewell.
“Fifty-six years ago, brave Foot Soldiers like John Lewis fought, bled, and died on this bridge for our most sacred and fundamental right–the right to vote. I’m proud to be introducing this bill today to restore the full protections of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 which was gutted by the 2013 Supreme Court decision Shelby v. Holder and ensure that our democracy lives up to its ideals of justice and equality for all.”
On Monday, Department of Justice Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke called for the restoration of the Voting Rights Act.
You can read her full remarks here.
