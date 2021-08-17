Rep. Terri Sewell announces John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act at the Edmund Pettus Bridge

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 17 August 2021 22:30 Hits: 6

The key to maintaining our democracy is the right to vote. As forces from the right increase their attempts to disenfranchise us, it is key that we fight even harder to maintain rights that we have fought and died for.

Today, the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, sponsored in the House by Alabama Representative Terri Sewell and in the Senate by Democrat Patrick Leahy of Vermont, was formally introduced by Sewell. She held a press conference in front of the infamous Edmund Pettus Bridge, the site of the brutal Bloody Sunday beatings of civil rights marchers on March 7, 1965.

CBS news in Alabama reported:

“As a native of Selma and the Representative of Alabama’s Civil Rights District I knew there was no place more befitting to announce the introduction of H.R. 4 – The John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act than the Edmund Pettus Bridge,” said Rep. Sewell. “Fifty-six years ago, brave Foot Soldiers like John Lewis fought, bled, and died on this bridge for our most sacred and fundamental right–the right to vote. I’m proud to be introducing this bill today to restore the full protections of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 which was gutted by the 2013 Supreme Court decision Shelby v. Holder and ensure that our democracy lives up to its ideals of justice and equality for all.”

Today, with enormous pride and endless gratitude for those who marched here before me, I will be standing at the foot of the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama to announce the introduction of #HR4, the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, in the 117th Congress. pic.twitter.com/DYmwzORMg0 August 17, 2021

There is no more befitting place to announce the introduction of #HR4 than here at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in my hometown of Selma, Alabama. We must preserve and advance the legacy of John Lewis and the Foot Soldiers who risked their lives for the right to vote!✊???? Listen in ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/h7xHlEYyHu August 17, 2021

????ALERT: Rep. Terri Sewell (D-AL) formally introduces the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act/#HR4. The Act would restore the full power of Sections 2 & 5 of the Voting Rights Act. The House is expected to vote on the bill next week. #RestoreTheVotehttps://t.co/BVw7E5Ivqx August 17, 2021

On Monday, Department of Justice Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke called for the restoration of the Voting Rights Act.

Kristen Clarke, DOJ Assistant Attorney General and former LDF attorney, testifies on the importance of passing legislation that gives all Americans the opportunity to vote. "For the Justice Department, restoration of the Voting Rights Act is a matter of great urgency." pic.twitter.com/am2RcGNhpr August 16, 2021

You can read her full remarks here.

