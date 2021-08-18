News Roundup: Abbott tests positive for COVID after fundraiser; Republicans attack Afghan refugees

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 18 August 2021 02:30 Hits: 7

In the news today: One day after attending a crowded Republican fundraising meeting, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tested positive today for COVID-19. As Republicans cast about for a new Afghanistan narrative, Tucker Carlson and the party's white nationalist base focus their attention on demonizing Afghan refugees fleeing the chaos. The hard-right Supreme Court continues to use the so-called "shadow docket" to change the boundaries of American law without explanation, including by granting a host of exemptions to religious groups that simply don't want to abide by pandemic emergency restrictions.

Here's some of what you may have missed:

• Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tests positive for COVID-19 one day after maskless Republican fundraiser

• As Republicans struggle to find Afghanistan narrative, their white nationalist base beats them to it

• 'Skip the bureaucratic bull—, get people on planes,' Arizona congressman says about Afghan allies

• The conservative Supreme Court majority is issuing some of its most extreme rulings in the shadows

• We've got census growth data for every city, county, and district—and there are lots of surprises

Community Spotlight:

• A Red State Enjoys A Rainbow Day

Also trending from the community:

• Urgent dispatch from the COVID front lines

• There would be no Taliban without Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. We need to reconsider the word 'allies'

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2046516