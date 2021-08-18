The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

News Roundup: Abbott tests positive for COVID after fundraiser; Republicans attack Afghan refugees

In the news today: One day after attending a crowded Republican fundraising meeting, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tested positive today for COVID-19. As Republicans cast about for a new Afghanistan narrative, Tucker Carlson and the party's white nationalist base focus their attention on demonizing Afghan refugees fleeing the chaos. The hard-right Supreme Court continues to use the so-called "shadow docket" to change the boundaries of American law without explanation, including by granting a host of exemptions to religious groups that simply don't want to abide by pandemic emergency restrictions.

Here's some of what you may have missed:

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tests positive for COVID-19 one day after maskless Republican fundraiser

As Republicans struggle to find Afghanistan narrative, their white nationalist base beats them to it

'Skip the bureaucratic bull—, get people on planes,' Arizona congressman says about Afghan allies

The conservative Supreme Court majority is issuing some of its most extreme rulings in the shadows

We've got census growth data for every city, county, and district—and there are lots of surprises

Community Spotlight:

A Red State Enjoys A Rainbow Day

Also trending from the community:

Urgent dispatch from the COVID front lines

There would be no Taliban without Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. We need to reconsider the word 'allies'

