Texas Gov. Abbott tests positive for COVID after speaking to a packed house

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 17 August 2021 21:46 Hits: 7

Governor Greg Abbott announced Tuesday he has tested positive for COVID-19, the potentially deadly disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The Texas Republican has steadfastly refused to lift his anti-science ban on mask and vaccine mandates.

Texas is among the worst states for coronavirus currently, with an extremely high caseload and low vaccination rate.

Abbott reportedly has been vaccinated, and his office says he is tested daily.

Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) announces he has tested positive for COVID: “The governor will isolate in the Governor’s M… https://t.co/MfBe5FIKbY 1629233933.0

Gov. Abbott spoke to a packed house Monday night of about 600 people, where few wore masks and social distancing was non-existent.







Another standing room only event in Collin County tonight. Thank y’all for the enthusiastic reception. Let's kee… https://t.co/DrPAYaZoCG 1629163799.0

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2021/08/abbott-test/