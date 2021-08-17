The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Texas Gov. Abbott tests positive for COVID after speaking to a packed house

Category: World Hits: 7

Texas Gov. Abbott tests positive for COVID after speaking to a packed house

Governor Greg Abbott announced Tuesday he has tested positive for COVID-19, the potentially deadly disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The Texas Republican has steadfastly refused to lift his anti-science ban on mask and vaccine mandates.

Texas is among the worst states for coronavirus currently, with an extremely high caseload and low vaccination rate.

Abbott reportedly has been vaccinated, and his office says he is tested daily.

Gov. Abbott spoke to a packed house Monday night of about 600 people, where few wore masks and social distancing was non-existent.


image
image.png?width=980

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2021/08/abbott-test/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version