Category: World Published on Tuesday, 17 August 2021 18:58 Hits: 4

European Union foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said the bloc will need to talk to the Taliban after it seized power in Afghanistan. However, he said Brussels would reserve judgment before recognizing their rule.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/eu-will-have-to-talk-to-taliban-but-wary-of-recognition/a-58890698?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf