Category: World Published on Tuesday, 17 August 2021

As they completed their takeover of Afghanistan, the Taliban insisted that they would not revert to the brutal medieval rule that turned the hardline Islamist group into an international pariah in the late 1990s. Dubbed the Taliban 2.0 for their skilled use of social media, the militant's image revamp is beingĀ greeted by deep skepticism.

