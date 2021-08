Category: World Published on Tuesday, 17 August 2021 20:40 Hits: 4

Burkina Faso's exiled former president Blaise Compaore will be tried from October 11 for the murder of Thomas Sankara, the man he ousted in a 1987 coup, military prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20210817-ex-burkina-faso-president-compaore-s-murder-trial-to-begin-on-october-11