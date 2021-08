Category: World Published on Tuesday, 17 August 2021 21:07 Hits: 6

LONDON/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The insurgent Taliban took over Afghanistan with astonishing speed, but it appears unlikely that it will prove equally as fast in gaining control of most of the Afghan central bank’s roughly $10 billion in assets. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/08/18/analysis-afghan-central-bank039s-10-billion-stash-not-all-within-reach-of-taliban