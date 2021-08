Category: World Published on Tuesday, 17 August 2021 18:43 Hits: 4

The peaceful aftermath of Zambia’s Aug. 12 election may be a result of the nation’s founder leaving office quietly after an election loss, having taught his people the power of dignity.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2021/0817/A-legacy-of-dignity-shapes-an-African-election?icid=rss