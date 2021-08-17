Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tests positive for COVID-19 one day after maskless Republican fundraiser

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 17 August 2021 22:11 Hits: 8

In a statement, the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced this evening that Abbott has tested positive for COVID-19. Abbott, who was previously vaccinated, is said to be "currently experiencing no symptoms" but is allegedly "receiving Regeneron's monoclonal antibody treatment," an expensive treatment that is in such short supply that doctors "approve the treatment for only those most likely to develop severe" COVID-19 symptoms.

The statement does not indicate a potential source of Abbott's COVID-19 infection, noting only that he is tested daily and first tested positive "today." Last night Abbott, who was not wearing a mask, attended a crowded indoor Republican fundraising meeting.

Before this is deleted, here is Greg Abbott at an indoor, maskless political fundraiser LAST NIGHT. He is one of 20,123 Texans who tested positive for COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/S4C6zOVx9i August 17, 2021

The Regeneron drug has been pitched by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as an alternative to vaccination, a bizarre move that may or may not have been influenced by the financial investments of his top donor.

As Texas governor, Abbott has gone to great lengths to prevent state government entities from requiring vaccines or masks even as the state faces a massive new pandemic surge and resulting shortage of hospital beds, risking the lives of countless Texas residents. There is no expectation that Abbott's own infection will cause him to rethink those policies.

Another standing room only event in Collin County tonight. Thank y’all for the enthusiastic reception. Let's keep this energy up and send a message that Texas values are NOT up for grabs in 2022. pic.twitter.com/wlPZyrHpx3 August 17, 2021

