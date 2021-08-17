Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tests positive for COVID-19 one day after maskless Republican fundraiser

Category: World Hits: 8
In a statement, the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced this evening that Abbott has tested positive for COVID-19. Abbott, who was previously vaccinated, is said to be "currently experiencing no symptoms" but is allegedly "receiving Regeneron's monoclonal antibody treatment," an expensive treatment that is in such short supply that doctors "approve the treatment for only those most likely to develop severe" COVID-19 symptoms.
The statement does not indicate a potential source of Abbott's COVID-19 infection, noting only that he is tested daily and first tested positive "today." Last night Abbott, who was not wearing a mask, attended a crowded indoor Republican fundraising meeting.
The Regeneron drug has been pitched by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as an alternative to vaccination, a bizarre move that may or may not have been influenced by the financial investments of his top donor.
As Texas governor, Abbott has gone to great lengths to prevent state government entities from requiring vaccines or masks even as the state faces a massive new pandemic surge and resulting shortage of hospital beds, risking the lives of countless Texas residents. There is no expectation that Abbott's own infection will cause him to rethink those policies.
