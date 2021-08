Category: World Published on Tuesday, 17 August 2021 07:52 Hits: 5

The US government is investigating Tesla's partially automated driving system after crashes that left one person dead and 17 people injured.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/tesla-us-regulators-open-investigation-into-autopilot-over-emergency-vehicle-crashes/a-58882602?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf