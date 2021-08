Category: World Published on Tuesday, 17 August 2021 11:21 Hits: 6

Just weeks before a general election, German politicians are worried that large numbers of Afghan refugees might make their way to Europe. The wave of mostly Syrian refugees who came in 2015 still haunts German politics.

