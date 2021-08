Category: World Published on Monday, 16 August 2021 15:45 Hits: 1

Following the Taliban's rapid takeover, foreigners and locals are rushing to leave Afghanistan amid turmoil at the Kabul airport. Those remaining, especially women, worry about deteriorating human rights. “It feels like our life and our future has ended,” says one.

