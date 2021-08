Category: World Published on Tuesday, 10 August 2021 13:00 Hits: 1

Just in time for a bookshelf refresh, PS contributors share books that have inspired, enriched, or entertained them lately, and say why you should consider adding them to your summer reading list.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/say-more/say-more-summer-2021-reading-list-2021-08-10-2021-08