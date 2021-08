Category: World Published on Thursday, 12 August 2021 08:19 Hits: 1

The perfect storm of COVID-19 and climate change, and the resulting economic damage, will most likely trigger much more social and political instability. Although substantially increased international cooperation can still avert this nightmarish scenario, the current state of global politics provides few grounds for optimism.

