GOP's Lauren Boebert slammed for mocking Afghans killed trying to flee on US plane

There has been a rush of Republican critiques and complaints about the Biden administration's execution of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan after nearly 20 years of fighting. But no reaction appears to have gone as low as that from freshman Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., who joked about Afghans filmed falling off a U.S. military plane to their deaths on Monday.

"At least they won't have to read 'mean tweets,'" the congresswoman tweeted on Monday. Boebert's tweet was accompanied by a video of hundreds of Afghan men swarming a U.S. military plane as it takes off. Several men quickly fell off the plane. Their deaths were filmed.





At least they won’t have to read “mean tweets”… https://t.co/P42ZOTEpra 1629147238.0

@laurenboebert Really sensitive to these people who are suffering. You never really cared about them, obviously. Yo… https://t.co/IKXSKFTxEW 1629147753.0





@laurenboebert All you are doing is using their suffering to knock the other side. Thays all you dont care you vote… https://t.co/Xb3kfAVoni 1629148628.0

We all know the trope that Republicans don't have backbones, but it is even funnier when they are caught flagrantly, without abandon, losing their "morals" for a brief moment before falling back to Earth, as was the case with another Boebert tweet.





Joe has a 48 year history of making bad decisions. Add this weekend’s foreign policy decisions to the list. 1629063723.0

One Twitter user was quick to catch Boebert's change in opinion from a tweet of her's he pulled from last February.





@laurenboebert This was you, only a few months ago.... https://t.co/XWpwYAdJJu 1629064221.0

Boebert's extremist opinions only continued on Monday:





The Taliban are the only people building back better. 1629123993.0

