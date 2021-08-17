The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

GOP's Lauren Boebert slammed for mocking Afghans killed trying to flee on US plane

There has been a rush of Republican critiques and complaints about the Biden administration's execution of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan after nearly 20 years of fighting. But no reaction appears to have gone as low as that from freshman Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., who joked about Afghans filmed falling off a U.S. military plane to their deaths on Monday.

"At least they won't have to read 'mean tweets,'" the congresswoman tweeted on Monday. Boebert's tweet was accompanied by a video of hundreds of Afghan men swarming a U.S. military plane as it takes off. Several men quickly fell off the plane. Their deaths were filmed.


Needless to say, many people did not find Boebert's so-called joke funny:




We all know the trope that Republicans don't have backbones, but it is even funnier when they are caught flagrantly, without abandon, losing their "morals" for a brief moment before falling back to Earth, as was the case with another Boebert tweet.


One Twitter user was quick to catch Boebert's change in opinion from a tweet of her's he pulled from last February.


Boebert's extremist opinions only continued on Monday:


Read more https://www.alternet.org/2021/08/lauren-boebert/

