The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

July Hottest Month on Record US NOOA Reveals

Category: World Hits: 5

July Hottest Month on Record US NOOA Reveals

The United States Office of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) revealed on Monday that July was the hottest month on record as the combined temperature of land and ocean surface was 0.93 degrees Celsius above last century´s average of 15.8 degrees.

RELATED:

Climate Changes To Increase in All Regions in Coming Decades

According to the office, the Northern hemisphere reported the highest temperature ever, surpassing a previous peak in 2012. This, as the ice cover in the Artic, was the smallest in 43 years, the U.S. National Snow and Ice Data Center reported.

The findings come after the United Nations released a landmark investigation last week, warning that the global temperature could rise 1.5 degrees by 2040. The net-zero carbon emission target needed to be reached out earlier than initially established.

In addition, the NOOA reported that during July, there was an  "unusually high" number of cyclone activity as well as many other "climate anomalies."

 

 


 

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/July-Hottest-Month-on-Record-US-NOOA-Reveals-20210816-0019.html

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version