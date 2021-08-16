The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Russia May Recognize a Taliban Government

President Vladimir Putin’s envoy for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov said on Monday that Russia seeks to evaluate the situation in the country to consider legitimizing a new government.

"If we compare how easy it is to negotiate as colleagues and partners, then the Taliban has seemed to me for a long time much more prepared for negotiations than the puppet Kabul government," the official said.

"We are in no hurry to grant recognition. We will see how the new regime behaves," Kabulov added. This, as Taliban forces are now guarding the Russian Embassy since the military from the previous government left their posts.

On Monday media outlets reported that Afghanistan´s President Ashraf Ghani, who enjoyed the support of the U.S. went into exile with loads of money. "He deserves to be brought to justice and held accountable by the Afghan people," the official said. 

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Russia-May-Recognize-a-Taliban-Government-20210816-0021.html

