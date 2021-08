Category: World Published on Tuesday, 17 August 2021 09:58 Hits: 4

Carrie Lam has warned the territory's top legal bodies that ties will be cut if they pursue political paths. Civic and legal organizations are facing increased political pressure.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/hong-kong-leader-warns-law-society-to-stay-out-of-politics/a-58883794?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf