Afghanistan: People fall from plane as thousands attempt to flee Kabul at any cost

The arrival of the Taliban in the Afghan capital Kabul on August 15 has prompted a mad rush to the airport as residents attempt to leave the country on the last available planes. Videos on social networks show chaotic scenes on the tarmac as Afghans attempted to leave the city by any means necessary, some even clinging onto an American military plane. At least five people have died.

