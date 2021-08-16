Biden defends withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan

Category: World Published on Monday, 16 August 2021 19:40 Hits: 0

US President Joe Biden on Monday defended his decision to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan, noting there was no good time to withdraw from America's longest war while waiting for Afghan troops to be able and willing to confront the Taliban. “American troops cannot and should not be fighting in a war and dying in a war that Afghan forces are not willing to fight for themselves,” he said.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210816-live-us-president-joe-biden-addresses-nation-on-afghanistan-collapse