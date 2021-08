Category: World Published on Monday, 16 August 2021 23:40 Hits: 3

Rescuers in Haiti used heavy equipment and their bare hands Monday to hunt for survivors under buildings flattened two days ago by a massive earthquake that killed more than 1,400 people, while an approaching storm threatened more suffering.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210816-search-for-survivors-continues-after-haiti-quake-as-storm-approaches