Thursday, 12 August 2021

Across the advanced economies, governments are having to combat not only the coronavirus’s highly contagious Delta variant but also a substantial hard core of vaccine resistance. Yet in the developing world, the major obstacle to achieving herd immunity is not so much vaccine acceptance as access – and for that, rich countries are largely to blame.

