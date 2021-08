Category: World Published on Tuesday, 17 August 2021 09:21 Hits: 6

The world should not ignore the risk that Afghanistan under the Taliban could become a breeding ground for international terrorism. But nor should it be so fixated on this prospect – which is far less likely than many seem to believe – that it neglects the humanitarian catastrophe that is unfolding before our eyes.

