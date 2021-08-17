Malaysian King Accepts PM Muhyiddin Yassin, Cabinet Resignation

Category: World Hits: 6
Malaysian King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah has accepted the resignation tendered by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and his cabinet, the national palace said on Monday.
Sultan Abdullah also appointed Muhyiddin as the caretaker prime minister until his successor was chosen, the national palace said in a statement.
The resignation of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yasin, who forwarded his letter to the King of Malaysia, Sultan Abdullah Shah, was accepted today, as the Parliament could not obtain a majority in the vote of confidence to be held for the government next month in Malaysia.#Malaysiapic.twitter.com/vxsagmFmHr
In a televised address, Muhyiddin said he resigned as he had lost the majority support in the lower house of parliament.
