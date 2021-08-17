The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Malaysian King Accepts PM Muhyiddin Yassin, Cabinet Resignation

Malaysian King Accepts PM Muhyiddin Yassin, Cabinet Resignation

 Malaysian King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah has accepted the resignation tendered by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and his cabinet, the national palace said on Monday.

Sultan Abdullah also appointed Muhyiddin as the caretaker prime minister until his successor was chosen, the national palace said in a statement.

In a televised address, Muhyiddin said he resigned as he had lost the majority support in the lower house of parliament.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Malaysian-King-Accepts-PM-Muhyiddin-Yassin-Cabinet-Resignation-20210816-0022.html

