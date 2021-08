Category: World Published on Tuesday, 17 August 2021 04:25 Hits: 6

Zambian president-elect Hakainde Hichilema on Monday slammed the southern African country's outgoing "brutal regime" while promising a "better democracy" in his debut address to the nation, hours after winning the top job in a landslide.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20210817-zambia-s-new-president-promises-better-democracy-in-his-first-speech