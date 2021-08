Category: World Published on Tuesday, 17 August 2021 06:03 Hits: 5

Military flights evacuating diplomats and civilians from Afghanistan restarted early Tuesday after the runway at Kabul airport was cleared of thousands of people desperate to flee after the Taliban seized the capital.

