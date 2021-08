Category: World Published on Monday, 16 August 2021 21:39 Hits: 6

During peace talks, Taliban leaders promised a softening of their hard-line stances. Those who have been living under their rule have not seen it.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Middle-East/2021/0816/Under-Taliban-rule-Afghans-warn-of-going-back-to-the-darkness?icid=rss