Category: World Published on Monday, 16 August 2021 21:43 Hits: 7

The Taliban’s stunning victory has left Afghan citizens reeling after their political and military leaders folded. Many are fearful for their future.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Asia-South-Central/2021/0816/To-stay-or-go-Afghans-brace-for-Taliban-rule-as-US-exits?icid=rss