Live coverage: President Biden speaks to nation on Afghanistan

President Joe Biden is returning to the White House from Camp David on Monday to address the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. On Saturday, he released a statement explaining that he had “authorized the deployment of approximately 5,000 U.S. troops to make sure we can have an orderly and safe drawdown of U.S. personnel and other allied personnel, and an orderly and safe evacuation of Afghans who helped our troops during our mission and those at special risk from the Taliban advance.”

”When I came to office, I inherited a deal cut by my predecessor—which he invited the Taliban to discuss at Camp David on the eve of 9/11 of 2019—that left the Taliban in the strongest position militarily since 2001 and imposed a May 1, 2021 deadline on U.S. Forces,” Biden said. “I was the fourth President to preside over an American troop presence in Afghanistan—two Republicans, two Democrats. I would not, and will not, pass this war onto a fifth.”

The briefing will be streamed on the White House Youtube channel.

Monday, Aug 16, 2021 · 8:03:28 PM +00:00 · Joan McCarter

It’s started. Says he and national security team have been watching and had made contingency plans for various outcomes including the fast collapse we saw over the weekend.

Monday, Aug 16, 2021 · 8:05:48 PM +00:00 · Joan McCarter

“Our mission in Afghanistan was never supposed to have been nation building. …. It was about preventing another attack in the U.S.” Talks about the intelligence capacity we now have and says U.S. will act quickly and decisively.

Monday, Aug 16, 2021 · 8:07:43 PM +00:00 · Joan McCarter

Reminds that he had just two choices after inheriting the agreement Trump had made—leave or keep fighting the Taliban—“sending thousands of Americans back into the conflict.” He says “I stand firmly behind my decision.” 20 years of experience watching this has convinced him that this was the right course. He concedes “This did unfold more quickly than we predicted.”

Monday, Aug 16, 2021 · 8:08:32 PM +00:00 · Joan McCarter

Says quick collapse of Afghan forces confirmed that American forces shouldn’t be fighting and dying in a war that the Afghans themselves are not willing to fight.

Monday, Aug 16, 2021 · 8:10:19 PM +00:00 · Joan McCarter

“It is wrong to order American troops to step up when Afghanistans own armed forces won’t.” Says American troops have been “bearing the brunt of the fight” for Afghans. 

"We gave them every chance to determine their own future.  We could not provide them the will to fight for their future."
Monday, Aug 16, 2021 · 8:10:52 PM +00:00 · Joan McCarter

Says Russia and China would love nothing more than for US to spend more money in Afghanistan to stabilize it.

Monday, Aug 16, 2021 · 8:12:31 PM +00:00 · Joan McCarter

He will not send more “generations of America’s daughters and sons” to fight and die in Afghanistan. “How many more American rows is it worth? How many more headstones at Arlington National Cemetery?”

Monday, Aug 16, 2021 · 8:14:28 PM +00:00 · Joan McCarter

What is possible in Afghanistan? We will continue to support the people, will continue to speak out for human rights and support human rights efforts with partners. “We will support the Afghan people with diplomacy, aid, and support for human rights.”

Monday, Aug 16, 2021 · 8:15:16 PM +00:00 · Joan McCarter

Says U.S. is taking over air traffic control and will continue transporting out thousands of Americans and will support safe departure of civilian personnel of allies and refugees.

Monday, Aug 16, 2021 · 8:15:34 PM +00:00 · Joan McCarter

Says U.S. troops are working to secure the airfield and resume operations of both civilian and military flights. Air traffic had been suspended amid the chaos and confusion.

Monday, Aug 16, 2021 · 8:16:01 PM +00:00 · Joan McCarter

This is everything Trump’s people loved about Trump: Don't apologize, don't admit error, provide no nuance or grey area to choices and put Americans first. And I'm sure Trump's allies will be the loudest critics.

Monday, Aug 16, 2021 · 8:16:33 PM +00:00 · Joan McCarter

Says they'll expand refugee access to cover "other vulnerable Afghans" - those who work for NGOs, journalists, and others.

Monday, Aug 16, 2021 · 8:19:51 PM +00:00 · Joan McCarter

He’s not really addressed the chaos we’ve seen so far, or the delays in getting people out once the decision was made.

Monday, Aug 16, 2021 · 8:20:53 PM +00:00 · Joan McCarter

"I am President of the United States of America. and the buck stops with me. I'm deeply saddened by the facts we now face. But I do not regret my decision to end America's war fighting in Afghanistan." He’s repeated this theme multiple times.

Monday, Aug 16, 2021 · 8:21:12 PM +00:00 · Joan McCarter

Speech ends with no questions taken.

Monday, Aug 16, 2021 · 8:28:03 PM +00:00 · Joan McCarter

Key element on the chaos created this weekend: "Afghan political leaders gave up and fled the country. The Afghan military collapsed some time without trying to fight. If anything, the developments of the past week reinforce that ending US military involvement in Afghanistan now was the right decision."

