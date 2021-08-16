Live coverage: President Biden speaks to nation on Afghanistan

Category: World Hits: 6
President Joe Biden is returning to the White House from Camp David on Monday to address the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. On Saturday, he released a statement explaining that he had “authorized the deployment of approximately 5,000 U.S. troops to make sure we can have an orderly and safe drawdown of U.S. personnel and other allied personnel, and an orderly and safe evacuation of Afghans who helped our troops during our mission and those at special risk from the Taliban advance.”
”When I came to office, I inherited a deal cut by my predecessor—which he invited the Taliban to discuss at Camp David on the eve of 9/11 of 2019—that left the Taliban in the strongest position militarily since 2001 and imposed a May 1, 2021 deadline on U.S. Forces,” Biden said. “I was the fourth President to preside over an American troop presence in Afghanistan—two Republicans, two Democrats. I would not, and will not, pass this war onto a fifth.”
The briefing will be streamed on the White House Youtube channel.
It’s started. Says he and national security team have been watching and had made contingency plans for various outcomes including the fast collapse we saw over the weekend.
“Our mission in Afghanistan was never supposed to have been nation building. …. It was about preventing another attack in the U.S.” Talks about the intelligence capacity we now have and says U.S. will act quickly and decisively.
Reminds that he had just two choices after inheriting the agreement Trump had made—leave or keep fighting the Taliban—“sending thousands of Americans back into the conflict.” He says “I stand firmly behind my decision.” 20 years of experience watching this has convinced him that this was the right course. He concedes “This did unfold more quickly than we predicted.”
Says quick collapse of Afghan forces confirmed that American forces shouldn’t be fighting and dying in a war that the Afghans themselves are not willing to fight.
“It is wrong to order American troops to step up when Afghanistans own armed forces won’t.” Says American troops have been “bearing the brunt of the fight” for Afghans.
Says Russia and China would love nothing more than for US to spend more money in Afghanistan to stabilize it.
He will not send more “generations of America’s daughters and sons” to fight and die in Afghanistan. “How many more American rows is it worth? How many more headstones at Arlington National Cemetery?”
What is possible in Afghanistan? We will continue to support the people, will continue to speak out for human rights and support human rights efforts with partners. “We will support the Afghan people with diplomacy, aid, and support for human rights.”
Says U.S. is taking over air traffic control and will continue transporting out thousands of Americans and will support safe departure of civilian personnel of allies and refugees.
Says U.S. troops are working to secure the airfield and resume operations of both civilian and military flights. Air traffic had been suspended amid the chaos and confusion.
Says they'll expand refugee access to cover "other vulnerable Afghans" - those who work for NGOs, journalists, and others.
He’s not really addressed the chaos we’ve seen so far, or the delays in getting people out once the decision was made.
"I am President of the United States of America. and the buck stops with me. I'm deeply saddened by the facts we now face. But I do not regret my decision to end America's war fighting in Afghanistan." He’s repeated this theme multiple times.
Speech ends with no questions taken.
Key element on the chaos created this weekend: "Afghan political leaders gave up and fled the country. The Afghan military collapsed some time without trying to fight. If anything, the developments of the past week reinforce that ending US military involvement in Afghanistan now was the right decision."
