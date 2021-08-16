Live coverage: President Biden speaks to nation on Afghanistan

Category: World Published on Monday, 16 August 2021 19:49 Hits: 6

President Joe Biden is returning to the White House from Camp David on Monday to address the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. On Saturday, he released a statement explaining that he had “authorized the deployment of approximately 5,000 U.S. troops to make sure we can have an orderly and safe drawdown of U.S. personnel and other allied personnel, and an orderly and safe evacuation of Afghans who helped our troops during our mission and those at special risk from the Taliban advance.”

”When I came to office, I inherited a deal cut by my predecessor—which he invited the Taliban to discuss at Camp David on the eve of 9/11 of 2019—that left the Taliban in the strongest position militarily since 2001 and imposed a May 1, 2021 deadline on U.S. Forces,” Biden said. “I was the fourth President to preside over an American troop presence in Afghanistan—two Republicans, two Democrats. I would not, and will not, pass this war onto a fifth.”

The briefing will be streamed on the White House Youtube channel.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2046245