News Roundup: Biden addresses nation on Afghanistan withdrawal; Republicans scrub history

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 17 August 2021 02:38 Hits: 5

In the news today: President Joe Biden addressed the nation to justify the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan. Republicans are quickly scrubbing references to the Trump-led "peace agreement" that led to the withdrawal—and the Trump-ordered release of some of the Taliban leadership now seizing control of that nation. Here at home, America continues to see regular violence from its own reactionary, authoritarian-minded movement.

Here's some of what you may have missed:

• Live coverage: President Biden speaks to nation on Afghanistan

• The ugly exit in Afghanistan is happening because America spent decades denying reality

• Top Taliban leaders are among the 5,000 that Trump released last year over everyone's objections

• Republicans develop sudden case of amnesia over Trump's 'historic' peace deal with the Taliban

• Proud Boys stick to their formula in L.A.: Latch on to local right-wing causes, then bring violence

Trending from the community:

• All Hell Is Breaking Loose In BC Right Now

• Thank you President Biden: Biden answered his critics and laid out a clear vision

