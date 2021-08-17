The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

News Roundup: Biden addresses nation on Afghanistan withdrawal; Republicans scrub history

In the news today: President Joe Biden addressed the nation to justify the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan. Republicans are quickly scrubbing references to the Trump-led "peace agreement" that led to the withdrawal—and the Trump-ordered release of some of the Taliban leadership now seizing control of that nation. Here at home, America continues to see regular violence from its own reactionary, authoritarian-minded movement.

Live coverage: President Biden speaks to nation on Afghanistan

The ugly exit in Afghanistan is happening because America spent decades denying reality

Top Taliban leaders are among the 5,000 that Trump released last year over everyone's objections

Republicans develop sudden case of amnesia over Trump's 'historic' peace deal with the Taliban

Proud Boys stick to their formula in L.A.: Latch on to local right-wing causes, then bring violence

All Hell Is Breaking Loose In BC Right Now

Thank you President Biden: Biden answered his critics and laid out a clear vision

