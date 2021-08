Category: World Published on Monday, 16 August 2021 12:39 Hits: 5

A Moscow court sentenced Kira Yarmysh, the spokeswoman of jailed opposition politician Aleksei Navalny, to 18 months of so-called "restricted freedom," a parole-like sentence, for allegedly calling for the violation of anti-pandemic restrictions.

