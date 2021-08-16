Newly released court documents reveal horrific evidence against Josh Duggar

Category: World Published on Monday, 16 August 2021 17:44 Hits: 4

Newly unsealed court transcripts reveal details of the horrific evidence prosecutors have against disgraced reality TV star and anti-LGBT activist Josh Duggar.

Prosecutors revealed the evidence during a pretrial release hearing in May, telling the court how the 33-year-old former star of TLC's "19 Kids and Counting" used a work computer at his car lot to download pornographic images from a peer-to-peer network showing children the age of 12 and as young as a toddler and used software intended to hide that activity from view, reported Radar Online.

"All of those things go to show what Mr. Duggar was doing and the links he was going to in order to conceal his activity," a prosecutor said, according to newly released court transcripts.

Investigators said the password on his computer was the same Duggar used on his other accounts, including his bank account and the family Instagram account.

"That was the password that Josh Duggar had been using for years, and it goes to show that he is the person behind [the downloads]," a prosecutor said.

Duggar was released into the custody of his parents' church friends and cannot be around minor children, and his wife must give permission to see their six children.

"We know he is capable of hands-on offenses because he has engaged in them in the past, and we know that the child pornography that Mr. Duggar was looking at involves the sexual abuse of toddlers and young children," one prosecutor said. "He has a history, a history dating back 20 years, that shows his sexual attraction to children and the deviousness of his activity."

Duggar is scheduled to stand trial Nov. 30.

