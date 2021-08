Category: World Published on Monday, 16 August 2021 17:12 Hits: 4

A new anti-sanctions law threatens to punish foreign entities and individuals who comply with sanctions against China. The laws create new headaches for firms caught between the US and China as tensions rise.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/china-or-the-us-hong-kong-firms-could-soon-face-difficult-choice/a-58855194?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf