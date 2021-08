Category: World Published on Monday, 16 August 2021 12:03 Hits: 4

The Taliban's rapid takeover of Afghanistan was the result of not only their strength on the battlefield and a strategy that began in the rural provinces but of a collapse of morale among an underserved Afghan military. 

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210816-why-didn-t-they-fight-speed-of-afghan-collapse-surprised-even-the-taliban