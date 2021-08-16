From military commander to the Taliban's top diplomat, Mullah Baradar's ascent to power

Category: World Published on Monday, 16 August 2021 15:52 Hits: 4

The Taliban movement has always been headed by secretive characters, such as its founder, Mollah Omar, or its current supreme leader, Baibatullah Akhunzada. As the insurgents completed their takeover of Afghanistan on Sunday, it's the group's most public face, political chief Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, who appeared on social media to claim victory.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210816-from-military-commander-to-taliban-s-top-diplomat-mullah-baradar-s-ascent-to-power