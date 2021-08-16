The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

From military commander to the Taliban's top diplomat, Mullah Baradar's ascent to power

The Taliban movement has always been headed by secretive characters, such as its founder, Mollah Omar, or its current supreme leader, Baibatullah Akhunzada. As the insurgents completed their takeover of Afghanistan on Sunday, it's the group's most public face, political chief Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, who appeared on social media to claim victory.

