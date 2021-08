Category: World Published on Monday, 16 August 2021 18:19 Hits: 5

PARIS (Reuters) - Islamist militants will seek to benefit from the turmoil in Afghanistan, said French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday, adding that France would do all it could to ensure Russia, the United States and Europe responded with a common purpose. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/08/17/macron-islamist-militants-will-seek-to-benefit-from-afghanistan-turmoil