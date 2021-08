Category: World Published on Monday, 16 August 2021 15:56 Hits: 5

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced on Monday that it will begin a formal investigation into 765,000 Tesla vehicles, focused on their partially automated driving systems. The probe comes after a series of crashes into emergency vehicles.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Technology/2021/0816/What-does-Tesla-Autopilot-miss-NHTSA-opens-investigation?icid=rss