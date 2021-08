Category: World Published on Monday, 16 August 2021 14:46 Hits: 3

The COVID-19 pandemic has tested the BRICS countries’ collective strength, and found them largely wanting. The bloc has therefore missed a chance to bolster its advocacy of international governance reform, and cast doubt on its fitness for purpose in responding to critical global challenges.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/failure-of-brics-covid19-vaccine-diplomacy-by-luanda-mpungose-2021-08